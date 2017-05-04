'Full Measure': Selling sex new
Our recent reporting on sex trafficking razed use of websites that allegedly tolerate child sex trafficking. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 73 percent of children trafficked for prostitution are found on a site it identifies as Backpage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|3 min
|OneWomynRiot
|80
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|4 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|9
|Ex-boyfriend charged in Ruskin double shooting (Sep '09)
|19 min
|Okey dokey
|36
|Trump says we need a government shutdown. Here'...
|57 min
|tomin cali
|7
|U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|BlunderCONS
|175
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|12
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|1 hr
|abroaderview
|113
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC