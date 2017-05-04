Former Utah deputy charged with Taser abuse, ex-sheriff accused of cover-up
A former Utah sheriff's deputy has been charged with aggravated assault for using a Taser to stun jail inmates after promising them soda if they withstood the ordeal, and the sheriff who oversaw the jail has been accused of covering up the alleged abuse. The Utah Attorney General's Office on Friday charged Joshua Cox, 27, a former Daggett County sheriff's deputy with aggravated assault, transporting a dangerous weapon into the secure area of a correctional facility, theft and reckless endangerment.
