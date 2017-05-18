Former Newcastle coach charged over historic sex abuse allegations

Northumbria Police have charged former Newcastle youth team coach George Ormond with 29 counts of sexual offences between 1973 and 1988. The 61-year-old, who lives in Newton Abbot, is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 9. In a statement, assistant chief constable Darren Best said: "We have had a dedicated team investigating allegations of non-recent child abuse within the sporting community since December last year."

