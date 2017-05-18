Former Newcastle coach charged over historic sex abuse allegations
Northumbria Police have charged former Newcastle youth team coach George Ormond with 29 counts of sexual offences between 1973 and 1988. The 61-year-old, who lives in Newton Abbot, is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 9. In a statement, assistant chief constable Darren Best said: "We have had a dedicated team investigating allegations of non-recent child abuse within the sporting community since December last year."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|31 min
|guest
|109
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|1 hr
|tina anne
|145
|Federal authorities won't charge Tupelo police ...
|3 hr
|Not Suprised
|5
|Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Bubbzdagoer
|2
|ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir...
|7 hr
|Geezer
|3
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|8 hr
|-Dont Panic-
|39
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|8 hr
|Make shift
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC