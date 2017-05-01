Former male prostitute who had sex with a 15-year-old now wants career in law
A former prostitute has sought to have his criminal convictions, including the indecent treatment of a child under 16, discounted from his assessment for admission into Queensland's legal profession. The 34-year-old Queensland man pleaded guilty on November 5, 2008, to two counts of unlawful sodomy and to two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16. A former male prostitute who had sex with a 15-year-old boy wants his criminal record overlooked to pursue a career in law.
