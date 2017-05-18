Federal Power Spins Its Ever-Growing Webby George Will A blind spider ...
If it is, what isn't? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service , which administers the Endangered Species Act, is blind to the limits of its imperium, which it thinks encompasses telling John Yearwood what he can and cannot do on the ranch that has been in his family since 1871. To stymie the USFWS, Yearwood must surmount, among other things, a precedent involving Roscoe Filburn, the Ohio farmer whose 1942 loss in the Supreme Court mocked the doctrine that the federal government is one of limited, because enumerated, powers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ...
|39 min
|Thomas
|11
|Las Vegas man's 2007 murder conviction overturned
|53 min
|justice
|1
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|1 hr
|Wanda Siskovitch
|71
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|5 hr
|Past present future
|5
|ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir...
|7 hr
|o see the light
|8
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|9 hr
|kuda
|22
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|12 hr
|This is funny
|124
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC