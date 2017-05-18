Federal Power Spins Its Ever-Growing Webby George Will A blind spider ...

Federal Power Spins Its Ever-Growing ...

Federal Power Spins Its Ever-Growing Webby George Will

If it is, what isn't? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service , which administers the Endangered Species Act, is blind to the limits of its imperium, which it thinks encompasses telling John Yearwood what he can and cannot do on the ranch that has been in his family since 1871. To stymie the USFWS, Yearwood must surmount, among other things, a precedent involving Roscoe Filburn, the Ohio farmer whose 1942 loss in the Supreme Court mocked the doctrine that the federal government is one of limited, because enumerated, powers.

