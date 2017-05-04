Expanded DNA testing leads to charges in 1990s slayings
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Anthony Tangredi speaks to reporters on the first day of a murder trial in Riverhead, N.Y., involving a suspect accused of killing his mother in November 1993. Authorities said advances in DNA science and an expansion of a state law requiring all people convicted of a crime to submit DNA samples led to an arrest in the deaths of Rita Tangredi and another woman, Colleen McNamee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ...
|5 hr
|ThomasA How Many ...
|3
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|5 hr
|Just saying
|66
|Environmental groups sue EPA over rollback of p...
|5 hr
|joe
|15
|15 Arrested In Van Buren County On Federal Meth... (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|facts
|169
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|6 hr
|punani patrol
|65
|Documents: US Steel leak more than 580 times al...
|6 hr
|Frogface Kate
|1
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|7 hr
|Farrell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC