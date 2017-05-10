Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of li...

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

There are 6 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 9 hrs ago, titled Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

Brown was found guilty on Thursday, May 11, 2017, of taking money from a charity... . Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Sr., right, escorts former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown outside the courthouse on Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 7 hrs ago
This is the kind of thing that gives liberalism a bad name. Too bad the only people who go into politics seem to be the ones who are looking to game the system for personal gain. Some are just a bit sloppier than others about what forms of soft corruption they think will pass muster.
Clean the Sewer

United States

#2 7 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
This is the kind of thing that gives liberalism a bad name. Too bad the only people who go into politics seem to be the ones who are looking to game the system for personal gain. Some are just a bit sloppier than others about what forms of soft corruption they think will pass muster.
She should go to prison.

But we are enduring an administrations that is equally dirty and fraudulent in the worst way.

ALso treasonous.

And yet every morning we must wake up to a President who is so filthy with every kind of misappropriation imaginable, and yet his GOP base pander to him because they are getting everything they want.

ONly a handful of congressionals care about the people.

The rest just want to continue to enjoy all the perks that come with being in Washington and the cushy life they get to enjoy on the backs of the taxpayers.

NOw one of the wealthiest families in the nation is enjoying many of these perks while they roll back any and all safety nets for the working poor.

Trump didn't drain the swamp, he has created a filthy sewer.

It will take decades to clean up this stinking sewer.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,588

Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
She sounds like another Warren. She gamed the system with lies and claims of Indian blood to gain favorability in grants and college acceptance. Liberals can not survive on a level playing field.

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#4 6 hrs ago
She sure cares for minorities all right. Only gave out one scholarship for a meager $1000 dollars and kept the rest as a personal slush fund.

I hope they lock her up and throw the key away....
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,246

The Left Coast

#5 5 hrs ago
Clean the Sewer wrote:
She should go to prison.

But we are enduring an administrations that is equally dirty and fraudulent in the worst way.

ALso treasonous.

And yet every morning we must wake up to a President who is so filthy with every kind of misappropriation imaginable, and yet his GOP base pander to him because they are getting everything they want.

ONly a handful of congressionals care about the people.

The rest just want to continue to enjoy all the perks that come with being in Washington and the cushy life they get to enjoy on the backs of the taxpayers.

NOw one of the wealthiest families in the nation is enjoying many of these perks while they roll back any and all safety nets for the working poor.

Trump didn't drain the swamp, he has created a filthy sewer.

It will take decades to clean up this stinking sewer.
It's just like Trump to go after this poor misunderstood democratic woman, for no other reason than she's black. This definitely proves he's a racist.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 5 hrs ago
She thought her gerrymandered district would protect her from the law.
