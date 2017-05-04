EPA's Pruitt recuses himself from environmental lawsuits
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is recusing himself from lawsuits he was previously involved in as attorney general of Oklahoma, including litigation over the Obama-era Clean Power Plan and Waters of the United States rule. "I am profoundly committed to carrying out my ethical responsibilities," Pruitt said in the statement.
