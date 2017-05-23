EPA won't declare Lake Erie's waters ...

EPA won't declare Lake Erie's waters in Ohio impaired

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it won't declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae. The EPA's decision means Ohio will continue to take the lead on fighting the algae blooms in the shallowest of the Great Lakes that have fouled drinking water in recent years.

