EPA signs off on North Dakota regulat...

EPA signs off on North Dakota regulation of CO2 wells Wednesday, May 10

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The Trump administration proposes giving North Dakota the power to regulate underground wells used for long-term storage of waste carbon dioxide captured from industrial sources such as coal-fired power plants. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt signed off on the proposal Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 20 min Peoplearestupid 42
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 23 min Putins Glock Holster 93
News 'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with... 1 hr Black White Red Blue 3
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 4 hr kuda 117
News Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ... 4 hr Alt Right Watch 3
News Powerful Photos Blast The Media's Portrayal Of ... (Aug '14) 6 hr Smedley Butler 453
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) 8 hr Richard Gere jr 32
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,168 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC