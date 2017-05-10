EPA signs off on North Dakota regulation of CO2 wells Wednesday, May 10
The Trump administration proposes giving North Dakota the power to regulate underground wells used for long-term storage of waste carbon dioxide captured from industrial sources such as coal-fired power plants. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt signed off on the proposal Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|20 min
|Peoplearestupid
|42
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|23 min
|Putins Glock Holster
|93
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|1 hr
|Black White Red Blue
|3
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|4 hr
|kuda
|117
|Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ...
|4 hr
|Alt Right Watch
|3
|Powerful Photos Blast The Media's Portrayal Of ... (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Smedley Butler
|453
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|Richard Gere jr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC