Elderly woman found covered with bite...

Elderly woman found covered with bite marks dies, caretaker arrested

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 1 hr ohwilbur 52
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 2 hr Guest 123
News Elderly woman found covered with bite marks die... 2 hr Belarus 7
News ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir... 3 hr spytheweb 7
News Man wanted for attempted murder in Galva 4 hr a Mexican 5
News Federal authorities won't charge Tupelo police ... 7 hr Joel 12
News West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim... 8 hr Laura 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC