Elderly woman found covered with bite marks dies, caretaker arrested
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|1 hr
|ohwilbur
|52
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|2 hr
|Guest
|123
|Elderly woman found covered with bite marks die...
|2 hr
|Belarus
|7
|ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|7
|Man wanted for attempted murder in Galva
|4 hr
|a Mexican
|5
|Federal authorities won't charge Tupelo police ...
|7 hr
|Joel
|12
|West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim...
|8 hr
|Laura
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC