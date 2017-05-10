DA: Suspect in doctors' slaying did not shoot at police
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said police shot a suspect after he opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment. Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley held a news conference to correct details of the investigation.
