Court orders former Air Force sergeant's release from death-row; calls evidence weak

A former Air Force sergeant on death row for the murders of an ex-girlfriend and their son will be set free after the Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that there was no physical evidence to convict him and that prosecutors failed to look at others who may have had a motive to kill the m. In a ruling that reads like a murder mystery, the court said that Ralph Wright, who was married to another woman, had a motive to kill Paula O'Conner and their 15-month-old son Alijah, and there was a window of time in which he could have committed the murders.

