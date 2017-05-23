Condemned church shooter Roof seeks a...

Condemned church shooter Roof seeks appellate court mercy

A white supremacist sentenced to death for killing nine worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church has petitioned an appeals court for mercy. Attorneys for Dylann Roof filed notice Tuesday they were appealing his conviction and sentence to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

