Clash over middle-school sex assaults...

Clash over middle-school sex assaults: Did they happen?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

The numbers are horrific: At least four students, ages 11 to 14, victimized by as many as 30 kids in one of the largest single cases of sexual assault reported on U.S. school grounds. The sheriff's office investigated and filed an incident report, but eventually stopped asking questions after multiple fruitless attempts to discuss the case with a prosecutor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) 21 min Shazam 27
News Supreme Court hands President Obama a major vic... (Jun '12) 24 min Shazam 3,712
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) 3 hr Annoyed 254
News Iuka man charged with felony child abuse (Apr '16) 3 hr WellPhartz 8
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 3 hr Anthony 40
News Officer responds to girl stealing $2 shoes for ... 3 hr twowheelsforever 11
News Trump says we need a government shutdown. Here'... 6 hr XXX 54
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC