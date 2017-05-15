Changes in Medicaid distributions worry school districts
In this May 10, 2017 photo, students leave South Park High School in Buffalo, N.Y. The Medicaid changes being advanced as part of the health overhaul are sounding familiar alarms for school districts still getting their financial footing after the Great Recession. less In this May 10, 2017 photo, students leave South Park High School in Buffalo, N.Y. The Medicaid changes being advanced as part of the health overhaul are sounding familiar alarms for school districts still ... more In this May 10, 2017 photo, sudents leave South Park High School in Buffalo, N.Y. The Medicaid changes being advanced as part of the health overhaul are sounding familiar alarms for school districts still getting their financial footing after the Great Recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rul...
|4 min
|CodeTalker
|8
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|16 min
|RustyS
|1
|Plea deal filed in molestation case
|2 hr
|Tony
|1
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|4 hr
|Circus Brothers n...
|26
|Brown's New Budget To Include Millions To Defen...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|New Details Emerge In Tad Cummins Case
|8 hr
|American Man
|1
|West Virginia Supreme Court rules anti-gay assa...
|8 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC