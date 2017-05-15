Changes in Medicaid distributions wor...

Changes in Medicaid distributions worry school districts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this May 10, 2017 photo, students leave South Park High School in Buffalo, N.Y. The Medicaid changes being advanced as part of the health overhaul are sounding familiar alarms for school districts still getting their financial footing after the Great Recession. less In this May 10, 2017 photo, students leave South Park High School in Buffalo, N.Y. The Medicaid changes being advanced as part of the health overhaul are sounding familiar alarms for school districts still ... more In this May 10, 2017 photo, sudents leave South Park High School in Buffalo, N.Y. The Medicaid changes being advanced as part of the health overhaul are sounding familiar alarms for school districts still getting their financial footing after the Great Recession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rul... 4 min CodeTalker 8
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 16 min RustyS 1
News Plea deal filed in molestation case 2 hr Tony 1
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 4 hr Circus Brothers n... 26
News Brown's New Budget To Include Millions To Defen... 8 hr spytheweb 2
News New Details Emerge In Tad Cummins Case 8 hr American Man 1
News West Virginia Supreme Court rules anti-gay assa... 8 hr Theocraencyclical 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC