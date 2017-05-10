Attorney: Wrong man is in prison for wounding law officer
In this April 27, 2017 photo, Susan Jones poses for a photo in a restaurant in Long Beach, Wash., as she holds a picture of herself with her husband Martin Jones, who was convicted in the Feb. 13, 2010 shooting of Scott Johnson, who was then a Washington state trooper. Martin Jones' attorneys are now seeking a new trial and Johnson is now the Pacific County Sheriff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments
|56 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|72
|Korban responds to suit: Doctor denies accusati... (Jun '11)
|57 min
|Sad town
|111
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|1 hr
|John McQuan
|8
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|4 hr
|Grecian Formula R...
|94
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|7 hr
|AlabamaMan736
|63
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|8 hr
|anonymous
|135
|Trial begins for company tied to deadly Waikele...
|19 hr
|Trollguard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC