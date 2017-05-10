Architect of the Clean Air Act celebrated at UCR

You may never have heard of Leon Billings, but millions of Southern Californians are breathing easier and at least thousands are living longer because of his legacy. Billings was the architect of the federal Clean Air Act, a landmark law signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970 that spurred a new era of tailpipe and smokestack regulations that dramatically cut air pollution in Southern California's ocean-to-mountains air basin.

