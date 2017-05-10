Anti-Muslim incidents increased in 2016

Anti-Muslim incidents increased in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KICD-AM Spencer

When the Masjid Al-Kareem mosque in Providence, Rhode Island, received a threatening letter in November calling Muslims a "vile and filthy people," its members were frightened enough they asked for and got extra police protection. The 42-year-old mosque was far from alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SIU clears Halton officer in shooting of man in... 57 min undercover cop 1
News Halton officer who wounded accused in Annex law... 58 min undercover 1
News SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo... 1 hr Copper 1
News Blytheville sales tax, bond issue approved 1 hr BB Board 1
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... 2 hr AZPat 1
News Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M... 2 hr Fcvk tRump 23
News Senate Democrats accuse Trump adviser of inside... 5 hr Solarman 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC