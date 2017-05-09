Amtrak engineer won't be charged in c...

Amtrak engineer won't be charged in crash that killed 8, injured about 200

The speeding Amtrak engineer involved in a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others won't face criminal charges, the city district attorney's office said Tuesday. Prosecutors said they can't prove engineer Brandon Bostian acted with "conscious disregard" when he accelerated the train to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve in Philadelphia.

Chicago, IL

