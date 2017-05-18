Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in fatal crash
An Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago turned himself in to police Thursday on charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter. Just minutes after leaving Philadelphia on May 12, 2015, on a Washington-to-New York run, the train accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve, derailing in a crash that killed eight people and injured about 200.
