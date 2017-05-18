Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges...

Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

An Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago turned himself in to police Thursday on charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter. Just minutes after leaving Philadelphia on May 12, 2015, on a Washington-to-New York run, the train accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve, derailing in a crash that killed eight people and injured about 200.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) 1 hr Spotted Girl 177
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) 2 hr HePharted 32
News Federal authorities won't charge Tupelo police ... 3 hr Cordwainer Trout 3
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 3 hr Night Heat 32
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 4 hr Guest 102
News Longmont council reviews city policies for deal... 7 hr spytheweb 1
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 7 hr Health Insurance 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC