Alaska lawmakers mull measure calling abortion 'child abuse'

A conservative lawmaker has successfully tacked an anti-abortion message onto an otherwise innocuous resolution in the Alaska House aimed at raising awareness about sexual assault and child abuse. The amendment from Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla refers to abortion as "the ultimate form of child abuse."

