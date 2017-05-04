Alaska lawmaker under fire after 'fre...

Alaska lawmaker under fire after 'free trip' abortion claim

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo State Rep. David Eastman, a Republican freshman from Wasilla, is seen during the introduction of the newly-elected house speaker at the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Alaska lawmakers are demanding a public apology from Easton who said there are women in Alaska who try to get pregnant to get a "free trip to the city."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environmental groups sue EPA over rollback of p... 27 min Fcvk tRump 13
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 27 min Doodle J 51
News Ohio Planned Parenthood backers lament federal ... 1 hr Brice N Livingston 3
News Republicans' health-care plan could launch some... 2 hr USA Today 1
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... 2 hr Rico from East Lo... 2
News Officer responds to girl stealing $2 shoes for ... 3 hr Protoham 3
News Iuka man charged with felony child abuse (Apr '16) 4 hr Fry that bitch 5
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC