Alaska lawmaker mum amid apology demand for abortion remarks
Eastman, a Republican from Wasilla, has come under pressure from fellow House members to apologize fo... . FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo State Rep. David Eastman, a Republican freshman from Wasilla, is seen during the introduction of the newly-elected house speaker at the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|17 min
|Nympho Granny
|86
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|22 min
|Nympho Granny
|28
|Sandra Arena denied parole (Nov '13)
|44 min
|Mistyday
|29
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|22
|Officer responds to girl stealing $2 shoes for ...
|2 hr
|twowheelsforever
|13
|Another ObamaCare challenge heads to the Suprem... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Bogus Repeal
|36
|GOP Shies Away From Obamacare Repeal (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|Bogus Repeal
|11
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC