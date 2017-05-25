After execution is postponed 7 times, man to be put to death
Alabama inmate Tommy Arthur - called the "Houdini" of death row by some after he got seven prior execution dates postponed - is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening. Arthur, 75, was convicted in the 1982 murder-for-hire slaying of Troy Wicker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|1 hr
|Lol
|151
|Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ...
|2 hr
|RIP
|68
|Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud
|2 hr
|Dean_Gullberry
|9
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|4 hr
|Just Think
|146
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|11 hr
|un agenda 21
|5
|Man wanted for attempted murder in Galva
|12 hr
|fairies
|6
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|19 hr
|Paquito
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC