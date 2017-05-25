After execution is postponed 7 times,...

After execution is postponed 7 times, man to be put to death

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Alabama inmate Tommy Arthur - called the "Houdini" of death row by some after he got seven prior execution dates postponed - is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening. Arthur, 75, was convicted in the 1982 murder-for-hire slaying of Troy Wicker.

