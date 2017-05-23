Advocates: Federal role crucial for iconic waterway cleanups
President Donald Trump's administration says it's time for state and local governments to pay for cleanups of iconic but polluted waterways such as the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound. But supporters of those programs say the cleanups are already a team effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col...
|43 min
|Yes But
|15
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|2 hr
|Sound Off
|3
|Condemned church shooter Roof seeks appellate c...
|2 hr
|BHM5267
|2
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|3 hr
|RIP
|140
|No federal prosecution of officer, no strong re...
|3 hr
|Innocent
|1
|Trump administration appears to ease up on its ...
|11 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|Trump's proposed $4.1 trillion budget slashes f...
|12 hr
|bohart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC