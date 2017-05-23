Advocates: Federal role crucial for i...

Advocates: Federal role crucial for iconic waterway cleanups

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

President Donald Trump's administration says it's time for state and local governments to pay for cleanups of iconic but polluted waterways such as the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound. But supporters of those programs say the cleanups are already a team effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col... 43 min Yes But 15
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... 2 hr Sound Off 3
News Condemned church shooter Roof seeks appellate c... 2 hr BHM5267 2
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 3 hr RIP 140
News No federal prosecution of officer, no strong re... 3 hr Innocent 1
News Trump administration appears to ease up on its ... 11 hr Wildchild 3
News Trump's proposed $4.1 trillion budget slashes f... 12 hr bohart 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC