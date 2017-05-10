Adele manager's relief after suspects arrested over concert tickets scam
Adele's manager has had his identity impersonated for more than a year in order to fraudulently get concert tickets, his lawyer has said. Lawyer Brian Bieber said his client's name had been used in attempts to get memorabilia and tickets to see musicians including Katy Perry, Drake and Pharrell Williams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield man charged in armed heist at night ...
|47 min
|blueballs
|2
|Group protests House GOP health care bill, Bucs...
|50 min
|dogman
|1
|10 people nominated by Trump to federal bench
|2 hr
|okimar
|2
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|4 hr
|Nympho Granny
|86
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Nympho Granny
|28
|Sandra Arena denied parole (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|Mistyday
|29
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC