ACLU warns Texas travelers about 'sanctuary city' law
The American Civil Liberties Union has issued a warning about traveling to Texas because of the state's new law banning so-called sanctuary cities. The ACLU said Tuesday that Texas travelers should anticipate "the possible violation of their constitutional rights" if stopped by police.
