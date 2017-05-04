Aaron Hernandez suicide note to fiancee: 'Tell my story fully ...'
In a note to his fiancee that was found in his prison cell after he hanged himself, Aaron Hernandez had one final message: "I told you what was coming indirectly!" Those lines are part of a handwritten suicide note that prosecutors included in a legal filing in Bristol County Superior Court on Friday. Investigators have said three handwritten notes were discovered in his cell when he was found hanged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|14 min
|punani patrol
|65
|Documents: US Steel leak more than 580 times al...
|21 min
|Frogface Kate
|1
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|45 min
|Farrell
|3
|Ohio Planned Parenthood backers lament federal ...
|45 min
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Officer responds to girl stealing $2 shoes for ...
|1 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Environmental groups sue EPA over rollback of p...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|14
|Republicans' health-care plan could launch some...
|4 hr
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC