Aaron Hernandez suicide note to fiancee: 'Tell my story fully ...'

In a note to his fiancee that was found in his prison cell after he hanged himself, Aaron Hernandez had one final message: "I told you what was coming indirectly!" Those lines are part of a handwritten suicide note that prosecutors included in a legal filing in Bristol County Superior Court on Friday. Investigators have said three handwritten notes were discovered in his cell when he was found hanged.

