A look at student-on-student sex abuse verdicts, settlements
The Associated Press reviewed verdicts and settlements across the country in lawsuits brought against schools over student-on-student sexual abuse . Here are some notable recent cases: Honolulu, $5.75 million settlement: This settlement with the state of Hawaii over alleged abuse at the Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind is the highest known in a student-on-student school sex abuse case, according to Public Justice, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit law firm that tracks such cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|29 min
|Revelations
|4
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|2 hr
|Please say no
|133
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|2 hr
|annoying
|90
|ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir...
|3 hr
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|17
|Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|5
|Maintain pressure (May '08)
|5 hr
|EHALL
|21
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|6 hr
|Economics
|8
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC