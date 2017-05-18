A look at high-profile police shootings of black people
In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, a man holds a copy of the program for the funeral of Terence Crutcher during services to honor him in Tulsa, Okla., Crutcher was fatally shot Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal authorities won't charge Tupelo police ...
|1 hr
|Not Suprised
|5
|Cordova chief testifies in murder trial (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|Bubbzdagoer
|2
|ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir...
|4 hr
|Geezer
|3
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|5 hr
|-Dont Panic-
|39
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|5 hr
|Make shift
|3
|Nation-Now 54 mins ago 1:26 p.m.Immigration arr...
|6 hr
|Le Failed Apprentice
|3
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|6 hr
|The truth
|109
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC