$47M paid so far in food aid settlement for Michigan poor
Thousands of Michigan residents who were wrongly cut off from food assistance have received a total of $47 million under a settlement with the state, and that amount could grow. The Department of Health and Human Services under Republican Gov. Rick Snyder aggressively enforced a state law that stopped benefits in 2013-14 for people who were listed as fugitives wanted for crimes.
