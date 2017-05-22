$400 billion price tag for California...

$400 billion price tag for California single-payer bill

In this April 26, 2017, file photo, supporters of single-payer health care march to the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. State experts say a California bill that would provide government-funded health coverage for everyone in the state would cost $400 billion and require significant tax increases.

