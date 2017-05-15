4 plead guilty in 2013 New York college hazing death

Baruch College freshman Chun "Michael" Deng, 18, died from his injuries after fraternity brothers waited to contact authorities when Deng was unconscious as a result of a fraternity ritual on a group trip to the Poconos in Pennsylvania, according to court documents. Kenny Kwan, 28, Charles Lai, 26, Raymond Lam, 23, and Sheldon Wong, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter as accomplices and hindering apprehension for concealing evidence, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

