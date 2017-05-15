4 plead guilty in 2013 New York colle...

4 plead guilty in 2013 New York college hazing death

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Baruch College freshman Chun "Michael" Deng, 18, died from his injuries after fraternity brothers waited to contact authorities when Deng was unconscious as a result of a fraternity ritual on a group trip to the Poconos in Pennsylvania, according to court documents. Kenny Kwan, 28, Charles Lai, 26, Raymond Lam, 23, and Sheldon Wong, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter as accomplices and hindering apprehension for concealing evidence, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07) 2 hr Remorse 35
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 3 hr CodeTalker 15
News The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit... 3 hr Mike-s Ghost 7
News Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend... 4 hr Gremlin 6
News GOP Must Move On From Obamacare Repeal (Feb '15) 4 hr Oreillys settlement 55
News Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11) 6 hr Itsjustme 8
News The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rul... 10 hr CodeTalker 8
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC