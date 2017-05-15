4 plead guilty in 2013 New York college hazing death
Baruch College freshman Chun "Michael" Deng, 18, died from his injuries after fraternity brothers waited to contact authorities when Deng was unconscious as a result of a fraternity ritual on a group trip to the Poconos in Pennsylvania, according to court documents. Kenny Kwan, 28, Charles Lai, 26, Raymond Lam, 23, and Sheldon Wong, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter as accomplices and hindering apprehension for concealing evidence, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|2 hr
|Remorse
|35
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|15
|The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit...
|3 hr
|Mike-s Ghost
|7
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|4 hr
|Gremlin
|6
|GOP Must Move On From Obamacare Repeal (Feb '15)
|4 hr
|Oreillys settlement
|55
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|Itsjustme
|8
|The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rul...
|10 hr
|CodeTalker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC