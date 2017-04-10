Workers relieve pressure on leaking Alaska oil well
Federal and state workers have reduced the amount of pressure in an oil well that is misting natural gas on Alaska's frozen North Slope, officials said Sunday. Workers from the Alaska Department of Conservation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Saturday night were able to connect hoses to valves that allow pressure in the well to be reduced, according to a statement from the state conservation department.
