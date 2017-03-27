Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in California
There are 4 comments on the Redlands Daily Facts story from 14 hrs ago, titled Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in California. In it, Redlands Daily Facts reports that:
Starting on Saturday cigarette smokers in California are going to have to pay an extra $2 for the new tobacco tax approved by California voters on Nov. 8, which will significantly raise the prices of cigarettes, As if smokers in California don't get enough grief, come Saturday they'll be ponying up an extra $2 for a pack of cigarettes, bringing some brands closer to $10 a pack. That represents as much as a 40 percent hike for a single pack.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 19 hrs ago
Cool, but its still to cheap to poison yourself and those around you
#2 17 hrs ago
Become an E-cigger and enjoy that taste of perfumed car anti-freeze. The unregulated mystery chemicals will take you out if the exploding batteries don't do it first. Wheeeeeeze without the freeze!
United States
#3 16 hrs ago
This is wrong in so many ways. From the fact that the question should have never been put on a ballot to start with. We are not supposed to let two wolves and a sheep decide what is for dinner.
I don't want to bash California, but I'm going to this time. That state has problems! I know I'm not the first person to ever point that out. I won't go into the details. I just wanted to bring it up really quickly.
By the way, all of the other states that had this on the ballot, it was defeated. Like 3 or 4 of them, I can't remember. They all failed. Only the one in California passed.
With that said, I must give California (and all of them except 1) kudos for legalizing m,arij'ua'na, for both medical and recreational use. That was a very good thing. That is something that needs to happen nationwide. Almost everybody is in favor of it. That needs to happen. I will give California voters credit for doing that.
I only have one more thing to say about this. The only thing that this tax will do is make it so that more people get them from unauthorized sources ("bootleg" sources), meaning that less revenue goes to the government. They are - and always will be - powerless to stop bootleggers. So, raising taxes on a product that people enjoy using, does nothing more than take revenue away from the government.
#4 14 hrs ago
Bootlegging will be hard to control as it is now not only with American made brand cigarettes but the perfectly copied foreign made product right down to the copied tax stamps. The corner convenience stores have to be very careful with who they hand the real or fakes to. Many politicians go after the "sin taxes" on alcohol and cigarettes because it such a easy target to present to the Sunday morning guardians of our personal lives.
