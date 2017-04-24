White man gets 15 years for shooting ...

White man gets 15 years for shooting 5 black men at protest

Scarsella, who was convicted Feb. 1, 2017, in the shooting of five men at a Black Lives Matter protest follow... MINNEAPOLIS - A white Minnesota man who was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Wednesday for shooting and wounding five black protesters said he'll live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life, but stopped short of apologizing. Allen Scarsella's sentence of 15 years and two months was short of prosecutors' request for the maximum 20 years but within state guidelines.

