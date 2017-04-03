White House officials attempt to resu...

White House officials attempt to resuscitate failed health care bill with late offer

14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

White House officials made a new offer to conservative House Republicans late Monday on the GOP's failed health care bill, hoping to resuscitate a measure that crashed spectacularly less than two weeks ago. Vice President Mike Pence and two top White House officials made the offer in a closed-door meeting with members of the House Freedom Caucus, according to a participant.

