What to Watch: Could North Carolina backtrack affect Texas?

There are 3 comments on the Valley Morning Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled What to Watch: Could North Carolina backtrack affect Texas?. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:

As Texas grapples with whether to embrace a North Carolina-style "bathroom bill," that state is working to water down its own.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 10 hrs ago
The LGBT has a $917 Billion surplus in the Pink Dollar Budget
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pink_money
.
Texas has a $6 Billion shortfall in the state budget
.
Texas can't afford to be sued by the LGBT
.
but SUE is exactly what LGBT will do if Texas messes with the GAYS

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 9 hrs ago
ACLU's take on Texas hate mongering:
https://www.aclu.org/blog/speak-freely/texas-...

Cath League of Duncecy

Philadelphia, PA

#3 1 hr ago
Was there really a bactrack at all?
