Wait for calorie count on burgers, pi...

Wait for calorie count on burgers, pizza may get longer

There are 46 comments on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 15 hrs ago, titled Wait for calorie count on burgers, pizza may get longer. In it, WAFF-TV Huntsville reports that:

Consumers hoping to consistently find out how many calories are in that burger and fries may have to wait - again. New government rules to help people find out how many calories are in their restaurant meals are set to go into effect next week after years of delays.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 3
Next Last
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,203

The Left Coast

#1 14 hrs ago
The government needs to tell me that if I get a diet coke it will offset the triple baconator with cheese and jumbo fries.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#2 11 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
The government needs to tell me that if I get a diet coke it will offset the triple baconator with cheese and jumbo fries.
that's Trump deputy add KT McFarland undercover for McDonald here wiki info

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K._T._McFarland

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

26,455

Atlanta, GA

#3 11 hrs ago
I just got back from a bulimics convention....the cake, was jumping out of the girls.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mizike

Roscoe, IL

#4 10 hrs ago
Spare me.

If you were REALLY worried about calories, you wouldn't be scarfing down a big burger and fries.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

26,455

Atlanta, GA

#5 10 hrs ago
Mizike wrote:
Spare me.

If you were REALLY worried about calories, you wouldn't be scarfing down a big burger and fries.
I think he was joking...you must be a liberal, liberals don't really get humor...not sure why, maybe they are afraid of appearing normal.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,203

The Left Coast

#6 9 hrs ago
Mizike wrote:
Spare me.

If you were REALLY worried about calories, you wouldn't be scarfing down a big burger and fries.
But how would I know if I SHOULD be worried if the government doesn't tell me?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mizike

Roscoe, IL

#7 9 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
<quoted text>

I think he was joking...you must be a liberal, liberals don't really get humor...not sure why, maybe they are afraid of appearing normal.
I know he was being sarcastic, I was referring to the idea behind the article.

I guess I could have said, "If you 're that worried about calories, get a salad".
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

07 Mustang

Since: Mar 17

754

Location hidden
#8 9 hrs ago
What would happen if people actually made quality meals at home from fresh items instead of always supersizing every order out at fast food joints??
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

26,455

Atlanta, GA

#9 8 hrs ago
07 Mustang wrote:
What would happen if people actually made quality meals at home from fresh items instead of always supersizing every order out at fast food joints??
fat girls are ok, they keep you warm in winter, and in summer, you can sleep in their shade
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

07 Mustang

Since: Mar 17

754

Location hidden
#10 8 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
<quoted text>

fat girls are ok, they keep you warm in winter, and in summer, you can sleep in their shade
LOL But you still need flour to find the glory H$%e
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,544

Goodby Hillary

#11 6 hrs ago
07 Mustang wrote:
What would happen if people actually made quality meals at home from fresh items instead of always supersizing every order out at fast food joints??
? These days MOST young women CAN'T cook and when they do it's outta some box. Grannys are kicking off at record rates,Moms are "liberated" and doing their own "things" so the chances of a decent home cooked meal are about as rare as rocking horse shit. THATS why I learned to cook.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

07 Mustang

Since: Mar 17

754

Location hidden
#12 6 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>? These days MOST young women CAN'T cook and when they do it's outta some box. Grannys are kicking off at record rates,Moms are "liberated" and doing their own "things" so the chances of a decent home cooked meal are about as rare as rocking horse shit. THATS why I learned to cook.
Good for you! Meals are healthy and a lot cheaper if home made. Real mashed potatoes and gravy. BBQ pork, fish, steak or burgers anyday!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,544

Goodby Hillary

#13 6 hrs ago
07 Mustang wrote:
<quoted text>

Good for you! Meals are healthy and a lot cheaper if home made. Real mashed potatoes and gravy. BBQ pork, fish, steak or burgers anyday!!
More into venison or fish. The veggies are okay but I like some of the wild stuff too,like poke or dandelions.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

07 Mustang

Since: Mar 17

754

Location hidden
#14 6 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>More into venison or fish. The veggies are okay but I like some of the wild stuff too,like poke or dandelions.
Fish is great and wife makes me eat veggies
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

28,498

Location hidden
#15 6 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>More into venison or fish. The veggies are okay but I like some of the wild stuff too,like poke or dandelions.
Got a ton of poke here. I just got back from 2 days at the ranch. The wildflowers are beautiful along the road side. Old Lady Bird Johnson did a good job !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

07 Mustang

Since: Mar 17

754

Location hidden
#16 5 hrs ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>Got a ton of poke here. I just got back from 2 days at the ranch. The wildflowers are beautiful along the road side. Old Lady Bird Johnson did a good job !
Poke is a US term??? Trumps 15% tax reduction down drain \\\told you so!! remember??
Nice to see you again.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,544

Goodby Hillary

#17 5 hrs ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>Got a ton of poke here. I just got back from 2 days at the ranch. The wildflowers are beautiful along the road side. Old Lady Bird Johnson did a good job !
Us too..... I'm trying to find out how/if I can-can it for winter. It has to be par-boiled to make it okay other wise you can get pre-tty sick...... I usually,after par-boiling it put it in a skillet with a little bacon grease and a couple eggs to scramble up. Dandelions are decent for a salad additive. I try to use the smaller leaves,not as stout tasting and fiberous.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,544

Goodby Hillary

#18 5 hrs ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>Got a ton of poke here. I just got back from 2 days at the ranch. The wildflowers are beautiful along the road side. Old Lady Bird Johnson did a good job !
Bring back any fresh pork? FYI: Don't eat the flowers alongside any roadway. Car exhaust blows toxins all over them.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

28,544

Goodby Hillary

#19 5 hrs ago
07 Mustang wrote:
<quoted text>

Poke is a US term??? Trumps 15% tax reduction down drain \\\told you so!! remember??
Nice to see you again.
Poke: An indigenous plant to most of the lower 2/3 of the US. It is prominent for cluster of purple berries when mature. It begins to get toxic when ove a foot or so tall. It is best to use the top 4-6 leaves when the plant is under 1 foot in height. Do not eat raw. Par-boil (boil once and drain) then cook as spinach. Pleasant taste with many nutrients including iron. A traditional folklore mild Spring time purgative.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

07 Mustang

Since: Mar 17

754

Location hidden
#20 5 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>Poke: An indigenous plant to most of the lower 2/3 of the US. It is prominent for cluster of purple berries when mature. It begins to get toxic when ove a foot or so tall. It is best to use the top 4-6 leaves when the plant is under 1 foot in height. Do not eat raw. Par-boil (boil once and drain) then cook as spinach. Pleasant taste with many nutrients including iron. A traditional folklore mild Spring time purgative.
Thanks for the info for a Canadian
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 3
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 reasons a move to save former MLK home in Cam... (Sep '16) 6 min Al from Gaetanos 5
News Sen. Kamala Harris's claim that an - undocument... 1 hr Wildchild 5
News What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m... 1 hr Poison Ivy 8 19
News U.S. appeals court grants Trump request on clim... 1 hr Marine Corp Pat 2
News Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud 7 hr Dean_Gullberry 3
News Former DCF supervisor files lawsuit against agency (Sep '07) 9 hr Ben 358
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 10 hr Oldguy 99
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC