Wait for calorie count on burgers, pizza may get longer
There are 46 comments on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 15 hrs ago, titled Wait for calorie count on burgers, pizza may get longer. In it, WAFF-TV Huntsville reports that:
Consumers hoping to consistently find out how many calories are in that burger and fries may have to wait - again. New government rules to help people find out how many calories are in their restaurant meals are set to go into effect next week after years of delays.
Since: Mar 09
11,203
The Left Coast
#1 14 hrs ago
The government needs to tell me that if I get a diet coke it will offset the triple baconator with cheese and jumbo fries.
#2 11 hrs ago
that's Trump deputy add KT McFarland undercover for McDonald here wiki info
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K._T._McFarland
Since: Oct 08
26,455
#3 11 hrs ago
I just got back from a bulimics convention....the cake, was jumping out of the girls.
#4 10 hrs ago
Spare me.
If you were REALLY worried about calories, you wouldn't be scarfing down a big burger and fries.
Since: Oct 08
26,455
#5 10 hrs ago
I think he was joking...you must be a liberal, liberals don't really get humor...not sure why, maybe they are afraid of appearing normal.
Since: Mar 09
11,203
The Left Coast
#6 9 hrs ago
But how would I know if I SHOULD be worried if the government doesn't tell me?
#7 9 hrs ago
I know he was being sarcastic, I was referring to the idea behind the article.
I guess I could have said, "If you 're that worried about calories, get a salad".
Since: Mar 17
754
Location hidden
#8 9 hrs ago
What would happen if people actually made quality meals at home from fresh items instead of always supersizing every order out at fast food joints??
Since: Oct 08
26,455
#9 8 hrs ago
fat girls are ok, they keep you warm in winter, and in summer, you can sleep in their shade
Since: Mar 17
754
Location hidden
#10 8 hrs ago
LOL But you still need flour to find the glory H$%e
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,544
Goodby Hillary
#11 6 hrs ago
? These days MOST young women CAN'T cook and when they do it's outta some box. Grannys are kicking off at record rates,Moms are "liberated" and doing their own "things" so the chances of a decent home cooked meal are about as rare as rocking horse shit. THATS why I learned to cook.
Since: Mar 17
754
Location hidden
#12 6 hrs ago
Good for you! Meals are healthy and a lot cheaper if home made. Real mashed potatoes and gravy. BBQ pork, fish, steak or burgers anyday!!
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,544
Goodby Hillary
#13 6 hrs ago
More into venison or fish. The veggies are okay but I like some of the wild stuff too,like poke or dandelions.
Since: Mar 17
754
Location hidden
#14 6 hrs ago
Fish is great and wife makes me eat veggies
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
28,498
Location hidden
#15 6 hrs ago
Got a ton of poke here. I just got back from 2 days at the ranch. The wildflowers are beautiful along the road side. Old Lady Bird Johnson did a good job !
Since: Mar 17
754
Location hidden
#16 5 hrs ago
Poke is a US term??? Trumps 15% tax reduction down drain \\\told you so!! remember??
Nice to see you again.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,544
Goodby Hillary
#17 5 hrs ago
Us too..... I'm trying to find out how/if I can-can it for winter. It has to be par-boiled to make it okay other wise you can get pre-tty sick...... I usually,after par-boiling it put it in a skillet with a little bacon grease and a couple eggs to scramble up. Dandelions are decent for a salad additive. I try to use the smaller leaves,not as stout tasting and fiberous.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,544
Goodby Hillary
#18 5 hrs ago
Bring back any fresh pork? FYI: Don't eat the flowers alongside any roadway. Car exhaust blows toxins all over them.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,544
Goodby Hillary
#19 5 hrs ago
Poke: An indigenous plant to most of the lower 2/3 of the US. It is prominent for cluster of purple berries when mature. It begins to get toxic when ove a foot or so tall. It is best to use the top 4-6 leaves when the plant is under 1 foot in height. Do not eat raw. Par-boil (boil once and drain) then cook as spinach. Pleasant taste with many nutrients including iron. A traditional folklore mild Spring time purgative.
Since: Mar 17
754
Location hidden
#20 5 hrs ago
Thanks for the info for a Canadian
