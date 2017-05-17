Utah AG won't file charges in woman's jail death
The Utah Attorney General's Office has determined the fatal injuries a 28-year-old woman sustained while in custody of the Davis County Jail were not the result of criminal conduct. The office announced Friday it had ended its investigation into Heather Miller's death.
