US regulators acccuse Google of underpaying female employees
Government investigators looking into how Google pays its employees have accused the tech giant of shortchanging women doing similar work to men. A U.S. Department of Labor official disclosed the agency's allegations during a Friday court hearing in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|13 min
|Ice Man
|94
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|19 min
|Kenneth Starr
|5
|Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos...
|35 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|10
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|2 hr
|No Competition
|6
|Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa
|13 hr
|Jones
|4
|Randolph County Man Sentenced on Child Abuse Ch... (Mar '11)
|18 hr
|Dennis
|3
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|22 hr
|CodeTalker
|20
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC