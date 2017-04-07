US regulators acccuse Google of under...

US regulators acccuse Google of underpaying female employees

Government investigators looking into how Google pays its employees have accused the tech giant of shortchanging women doing similar work to men. A U.S. Department of Labor official disclosed the agency's allegations during a Friday court hearing in San Francisco.

