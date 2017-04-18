Under Trump, states may demand work f...

Under Trump, states may demand work for Medicaid

14 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

It sounds like a simple question: Should adults who are able to work be required to do so to get taxpayer provided health insurance? The federal-state Medicaid program for low-income and disabled people covers more than 70 million U.S. residents - about 1 in 5 - including an increasing number of working-age adults. In a break from past federal policy, the Health and Human Services department under Secretary Tom Price has already notified governors it stands ready to approve state waivers for "meritorious" programs that encourage work.

