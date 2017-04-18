Trump's 'big announcement' on tax to ...

Trump's 'big announcement' on tax to be broad principles: Official

Turkish Daily News

U.S. President Donald Trump's promised "big announcement" next week on overhauling the U.S. tax code, a top campaign pledge, will consist of "broad principles and priorities," an administration official said on April 22. The president unexpectedly said on April 21 at a Treasury Department event that there would be "a big announcement on Wednesday having to do with tax reform." In a Twitter message on April 22, he wrote: "Big TAX REFORM AND TAX REDUCTION will be announced next Wednesday."

