Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump U case for federal job
In this June 11, 2016 file photo, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi gestures as he speaks to supporters of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Tampa, Fla. Carlos G. Muniz, a former top aide Pam Bondi involved in her office's decision not to pursue legal action against Trump University has been chosen to serve as the top lawyer at the Education Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|1 min
|Sad
|20
|Vallejo City Council delays 'nuisance' law as o... (Mar '10)
|45 min
|Hypocrites suck
|39
|Mother of 1985 murder victim in Ovid pleas for ... (Dec '09)
|46 min
|Outsider
|18
|Sayre prison riot yields 2,700-page report; cha... (May '12)
|5 hr
|letemmakeup
|6
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|6 hr
|Trump your President
|54
|Napier gets 7 years -
|9 hr
|yharlanislast
|1
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|11 hr
|Change The Future
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC