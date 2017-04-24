Trump names anti-abortion leader to high post at HHS
The White House says President Donald Trump is appointing the former president of a leading anti-abortion organization to a senior position at the Department of Health and Human Services. Charmaine Yoest, who actively supported Trump in his campaign, will serve as assistant secretary of public affairs at HHS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|37 min
|witches brew
|22
|Ganim to explore gubernatorial bid
|59 min
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Wait for calorie count on burgers, pizza may ge...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|48
|EPA chief to skip Republican gala after ethics ...
|1 hr
|joe
|4
|Jenelle Evans: Accused of Animal Abuse AGAIN
|5 hr
|jaspenel
|1
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|6 hr
|Guest
|31
|The first 100 days in LGBT rights
|6 hr
|Prosperity Fundie...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC