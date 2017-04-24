Trump names anti-abortion leader to h...

Trump names anti-abortion leader to high post at HHS

19 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

The White House says President Donald Trump is appointing the former president of a leading anti-abortion organization to a senior position at the Department of Health and Human Services. Charmaine Yoest, who actively supported Trump in his campaign, will serve as assistant secretary of public affairs at HHS.

