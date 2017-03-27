Trump hits golf course with Sen. Rand...

Trump hits golf course with Sen. Rand Paul

President Donald Trump brought Sen. Rand Paul to his Virginia golf course on Sunday, where the two planned to discuss health care as they hit the fairways. The outing to Trump National Golf Club came hours after Trump tweeted that: "Talks on Repealing and Replacing ObamaCare are, and have been, going on, and will continue until such time as a deal is hopefully struck."

