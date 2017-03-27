Trump hits golf course with Sen. Rand Paul
President Donald Trump brought Sen. Rand Paul to his Virginia golf course on Sunday, where the two planned to discuss health care as they hit the fairways. The outing to Trump National Golf Club came hours after Trump tweeted that: "Talks on Repealing and Replacing ObamaCare are, and have been, going on, and will continue until such time as a deal is hopefully struck."
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|55 min
|payme
|1
|Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Alvin Boss Luv Child
|69
|Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa
|5 hr
|Sleater
|2
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|6
|Thomas Bennett gets 13 years in aggravated chil... (Jan '12)
|7 hr
|Amanda Renee Gatlin
|4
|What to Watch: Could North Carolina backtrack a...
|7 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|3
|DA: 15 Drug Suspects Charged in "Operation Leaf... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Rollinover
|44
