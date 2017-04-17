Trump group's ads bolstering GOP Obam...

Trump group's ads bolstering GOP Obamacare repeal drive

Waco Tribune-Herald

A pro-Trump group is airing ads in a dozen Republican-held House districts aimed at drumming up support for the White House's wounded drive to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law. The $3 million campaign comes during a two-week congressional recess in which GOP lawmakers' town hall meetings have been rocked by liberal supporters of Obama's 2010 statute.

