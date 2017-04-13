Trump allows states to block some Planned Parenthood money
Further chipping away at his predecessor's legacy, President Donald Trump signed legislation Thursday that lets states deny federal family planning money to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. Trump's action erases a rule, finalized shortly before President Barack Obama left office in January, that said states could not block the money.
