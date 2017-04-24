Trooper ambush killer sentenced to de...

Trooper ambush killer sentenced to death in Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein is led away by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Frein, who they said targeted state police because he was trying to foment an uprising against the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash... 1 hr sharon 35
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... 8 hr They cannot kill ... 4
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 10 hr guest 27
News Newburgh teen charged in shooting 11 hr Paisano 2
News BPD relocating due to hazardous conditions 11 hr BB Board 1
News Celebrate Medicare's 50th Birthday By Expanding... (Aug '15) 12 hr CZars_R_US 3
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 12 hr Flea your boss 44
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC